Mike Ditka Wears Miami’s Turnover Chain

Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has an awesome photo circulating the web.

Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz posted a photo of the Super Bowl champion rocking the infamous turnover chain. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

Mike Ditka with the turnover chain??? Mike Ditka with the turnover chain!!! Its all about the !!! #TNM pic.twitter.com/Ih78GIgU6Y — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) May 29, 2019

I don’t know why, but I find this photo to be awesome. I might hate the turnover chain, but Ditka is a football legend.

Anything involving the superstar coach is always great. Plus, look at the expression on his face. He looks like he has literally no idea what is going on.

If I had to guess, I’d also guess Ditka probably hates the turnover chain, which might explain his face. He’s an old school guy, and we all know old school guys have no tolerance for dumb antics.

If it weren’t for Ditka being in this photo, it’d be awful. Anybody else in the turnover chain looks like a clown, especially Miami players.

I can also say that for a fact because I watched Miami get trounced two years in a row by Wisconsin in bowl games. They thought they had all the swag in the world until they learned the turnover chain wouldn’t save them from annihilation.

Read those lips: Paul Chryst has some thoughts on the turnover chain pic.twitter.com/2W563KYnmO — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) December 31, 2017

For as much as I hate these dumb stunts, I have to admit this was still an awesome photo. I’m glad to see Ditka hasn’t lost a step.

