Packers Head Coach Tears Achilles In Basketball Game

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur tore his achilles playing basketball Wednesday night.

LaFleur was playing on a Lambeau hoops court, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver reports. The report also states that LaFleur will coach from a cart during organized team activities (OTAs). (RELATED: Packers CEO Reportedly Told Aaron Rodgers ‘Don’t Be The Problem’ With Head Coach Matt LaFleur)

One significant piece of the Packers’ new-look offense will be severely hobbled during the rest of the offseason and beyond: New coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon playing in a Knockout game on a Lambeau hoops court Wednesday night and will have surgery Sunday… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 31, 2019

The first-year head coach and veteran offensive coordinator was hired to reinvigorate the Green Bay offense, led by future-hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, following a down year in 2018. (RELATED: Packers President Says Aaron Rodgers Must ‘Embrace’ Changes)

The Packers are coming off back-to-back down years defined by injuries and inner turmoil. This is obviously the type of setback they didn’t need.

We’ll see how LaFleur’s injury affects the organization moving forward.

Follow William Davis on Twitter