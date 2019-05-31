Packers Head Coach Tears Achilles In Basketball Game

William Davis | Contributor

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur tore his achilles playing basketball Wednesday night.

LaFleur was playing on a Lambeau hoops court, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver reports. The report also states that LaFleur will coach from a cart during organized team activities (OTAs). (RELATED: Packers CEO Reportedly Told Aaron Rodgers ‘Don’t Be The Problem’ With Head Coach Matt LaFleur)

The first-year head coach and veteran offensive coordinator was hired to reinvigorate the Green Bay offense, led by future-hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, following a down year in 2018. (RELATED: Packers President Says Aaron Rodgers Must ‘Embrace’ Changes)

The Packers are coming off back-to-back down years defined by injuries and inner turmoil. This is obviously the type of setback they didn’t need.

We’ll see how LaFleur’s injury affects the organization moving forward.

