Packers Head Coach Tears Achilles In Basketball Game
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur tore his achilles playing basketball Wednesday night.
LaFleur was playing on a Lambeau hoops court, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver reports. The report also states that LaFleur will coach from a cart during organized team activities (OTAs). (RELATED: Packers CEO Reportedly Told Aaron Rodgers ‘Don’t Be The Problem’ With Head Coach Matt LaFleur)
One significant piece of the Packers’ new-look offense will be severely hobbled during the rest of the offseason and beyond: New coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon playing in a Knockout game on a Lambeau hoops court Wednesday night and will have surgery Sunday…
— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 31, 2019
The first-year head coach and veteran offensive coordinator was hired to reinvigorate the Green Bay offense, led by future-hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, following a down year in 2018. (RELATED: Packers President Says Aaron Rodgers Must ‘Embrace’ Changes)
The Packers are coming off back-to-back down years defined by injuries and inner turmoil. This is obviously the type of setback they didn’t need.
We’ll see how LaFleur’s injury affects the organization moving forward.