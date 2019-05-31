Comedian Pete Davidson has wiped his Instagram account clean once again.

Davidson, 25, wiped all posts from his Instagram and un-followed everyone, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian had recently re-followed his ex, Kate Beckinsale, and supposedly liked a few of her photos before erasing everything again.

As previously reported, Davidson wiped his account once before in December of 2018 after he posted something that made fans think he was suicidal. He finally returned to social media in April with photographer Marcus Russell Price running his account.

Davidson also erased any trace of Price from his account.

The comedian must be going through something big if he wiped his Instagram account clean again. The last time he did that, he had posted cryptic messages prompting friends and fans to think he could be suicidal. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Makes Instagram Comeback After Mental Health Scare)

Honestly, Davidson has been through a lot. I mean, he got engaged to pop singer Ariana Grande after only dating for literally a month and was absolutely devastated when they broke up.

Then he started dating actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 25 years his senior in January, two months after Grande and the comedian allegedly split. Beckinsale and Davidson officially split in late April.

I understand why he’d want to start over after having all of the posts about Grande on his Instagram, but he had seemed to start over in April when he relaunched his account. Majority of his posts were career-related and announced upcoming comedy shows.

Who knows what’s going on, but here’s to hoping he’s doing okay. He deserves it after everything he’s been through.