Newly Released Documents Show Prosecutors Told Chicago Police To Lay Off Smollett Weeks Before Letting Actor Walk

Cook County prosecutors told police to lay off their investigation of Jussie Smollett weeks before his charges for reporting a fake hate crime were dropped.

Assistant State Attorney Risa Lanier had already decided in late February to drop the charges against Smollett because he made good for his actions by paying “Chicago $10,000 in restitution and doing community service,” according to police documents released Thursday.

It took another month for state prosecutors to announce the scheme to an incredulous public.

Smollett had generated national media attention by claiming to be the victim of a hate crime in which he claimed he was taunted with racist epithets and anti-homosexual language, had a noose tied around his neck and was threatened with an unknown liquid. The actor also reportedly initially claimed that his tormentors told him he was in “MAGA country.”

After a police investigation, however, the attack looked less like a hate crime and more like and more like a guise for Smollett to gain recognition and sympathy from others.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson alleged that Smollett had engineered the stunt himself by paying two brothers — Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo — $3,500 to play his attackers. Police documents have alleged that one of the brothers dealt drugs to Smollett that included marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Says Charges Against Smollett Were Dropped ‘Because He’s An Actor’)