Scott Frost Says He Wants To Bring Some Of The ‘Nasty’ Nebraska Football Back

Scott Frost thinks he can bring back the old school Nebraska football mentality.

“You guys all remember the Nebraska that was nasty and when people got on the field with you they were going to lose the next week, too, because we beat the piss out of you? I want to get a little of that nasty back,” Frost told Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald Wednesday. (RELATED: Nebraska Fans Get Triggered, Have Meltdown After Being Reminded They’re Not As Good As Wisconsin)

He also added, “I want to be a tougher team, a more physical team, a tougher team.”

Scott Frost on being a tougher team: “You guys all remember the Nebraska that was nasty and when people got on the field with you they were going to lose the next week, too, because we beat the piss out of you.” (applause) “I want to get a little of that nasty back.” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) May 30, 2019

Frost “I want to be a tougher team, a more physical team, a tougher team.” #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) May 30, 2019

That sure is nice, Mr. Frost! It sure is nice to have dreams! We all have dreams. I dream to run the world. Who are we if we don’t have goals?

However, let’s all come back to reality for a moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

The Cornhuskers won four games last year. Four games! Even in an awful year for Wisconsin we’re all trying to forget, my Badgers won eight! We doubled those bums up, and Frost is out here talking about bringing some of the nastiness back of old school Nebraska football.

Give me a break. As I’ve said about a billion times, I’ll believe it when I see it. Until then, it’s nothing but talk.

You know how much talk matters? Not one bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Apr 3, 2019 at 6:05am PDT

Now, I’m sure irrational and delusional Nebraska fans, who are probably still high on adrenaline after their four wins last season, are going to try to jump down my throat.

Before any of you do that, please take a look at the tweet below. It should give you a ton of food for thought.

Here are the respective records of Wisconsin and Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten: Wisconsin: 81-28, 2 B1G titles, 5 division titles, 4 major bowl appearances Nebraska: 60-43, 0 B1G titles, 1 division title, 0 major bowl appearances. Crawl back into a hole. https://t.co/hsHkUGHPtV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 21, 2019

Keep dreaming, Cornhuskers fans. While Frost is out here talking about beating the piss out of people, we’re in Madison actually focusing on winning.

See you all November 16. It’s going to be a blowout for the ages.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter