SEC Repeals Rules Regulating Alcohol Sales In Stadiums

The SEC has removed rules regulating the sale of alcohol in stadiums.

According to Bruce Feldman on Friday, the conference “removed the ban of alcohol in stadiums.” Alcohol sales will be allowed as soon as Aug. 1.

The SEC announces it has removed the ban of alcohol in stadiums, allowing the sale of alcohol effective Aug. 1. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 31, 2019

Very interesting. Very interesting, indeed. I wrote this morning how stupid Georgia’s rules were, and hours later the SEC bends the knee to remove restrictions.

Did I single-handedly force the SEC to change their policies? We might never know, but the rules were repealed only hours after I said I wouldn’t attended a Georgia game until changes were made.

I’m not an expert, but there’s clearly something going on.

Georgia’s football team requires a $25,000 donation before you can buy beer. As a blue-collar man who had to fight and claw for everything in my life, I won’t be attending Georgia games until this rule is gone. I stand in solidarity with the common man. https://t.co/D0oxRHlMZc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 31, 2019

Do I expect a hero’s welcome or a parade throughout the streets of SEC campuses? A true hero never asks to be honored or praised. (RELATED: Georgia Will Sell Beer At Football Games For Those Who Donate $25,000)

We don’t do what we do because we want people to clap for us. We do what we do because nobody will look out for the common man if we don’t.

I don’t do what I do for me. I do it for all the guys out there who never had a chance. I’m not boycotting Georgia football games for myself. I’m doing it for the guy who works a 60-hour week to feed his family and then wants to drink a beer while watching the Bulldogs.

For as much as I hate the SEC, there’s no question the conference repealing the rules was a smart play. There’s also only one way to celebrate.

Grab a cold one right now, crack it open and take a long drink to celebrate the conference finally doing something smart.

Now, once they find somebody to compete with Nick Saban, then they’ll really be rolling.

