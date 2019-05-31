SERGEANT: The UK’s Globalist Boris Johnson Is An Enemy To The American People

I think Donald Trump is clearly out of his mind… what he’s doing is playing the game of the terrorists and those who seek to divide us… When Donald Trump says that there are parts of London that are no go areas I think he’s betraying a quite stupefying ignorance that makes him frankly unfit to hold the office of President of the United States. I would invite him to come and see the whole of London and take him round the city, except I wouldn’t want to expose Londoners to any unnecessary risk of meeting Donald Trump. — Boris Johnson, 2015

In 2016, Barack Obama tried and failed to threaten the British people.

During a scripted press conference in London, he promised that if ordinary patriots voted to reclaim sovereignty from the supranational European Union, the United States would punish the United Kingdom by relegating us to the “back of the queue.”

Such an arrogant intervention from the president of our closest ally hurt, but most Brits understood the truth. Obama spoke for elites. He did not speak for America.

That’s why is was so encouraging to hear President Trump’s powerful words when he reaffirmed our “indispensable” special relationship “bound together by a common historic heritage, language and heroes.”

Trump added, “The traditions of freedom, sovereignty and the true rule of law … are now our priceless inheritance to a civilization. We must never cease to be united in their defense and their renewal.”

In the aftermath of Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation, Conservative Party members are set to elect the nation’s next prime minister. Just as our friends in the U.S. spoke out against Obama, conservative Brits must now expose the current frontrunner — and enemy of the American people, Boris Johnson.

Considering Johnson was born in an elite suburb of Manhattan, one might expect him to behave with a degree of respect, perhaps even fondness towards the United States. Quite the contrary, he has taken every opportunity to belittle President Trump and his voters.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Boris is the embodiment of London’s establishment class — the product of a family dynasty so grand it makes the Clinton’s look like the personification of meritocracy. His sister, liberal journalist, Rachel Johnson even took to the streets of London to march against the president’s travel ban.

Despite intricately crafting his current persona as a “born-again conservative,” Johnson continues to boast of his credentials as the “most pro-immigration politician in Britain.” He has pushed amnesty for illegal migrants, berated those ‘foolish’ enough to oppose Turkey’s entry to the EU and casually dismissed the value of European Christendom.

This is the man who famously wrote an unpublished article, authored just two days before announcing he would support Brexit, in which he argued passionately that the U.K. should remain a member of the EU.

Nigel Farage is right: “You cannot trust Boris Johnson.”

All this considered, why is Boris begging for a private meeting with Trump during the president’s state visit to London next week? The answer is simple, Johnson wants to use Trump in the same way he uses everyone else — as a tool for his own self-promotion.

He believes a meeting with the world’s most powerful and decisive leader is the perfect way to bolster his image as a statesman, gain credibility with conservatives and launch his leadership campaign.

Why should Trump reward the incoherent ramblings of a radical liberal who has repeatedly attacked him, and who has no reverence for the shared faith, identity and history that bind our nations?

My message to fellow Conservative Party members in Britain is simple — we must reject the ultimate liberal deceiver and choose instead a leader truly committed to our values. A leader who shares our frustrations, has experienced our defeats; stands beside us in victory.

My message to our conservative friends in America is simpler still: Tell President Trump to dump Boris Johnson.

David Sergeant is a conservative researcher in the U.K. House of Commons.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.