Toronto Raptors Win Game 1 Of The NBA Finals Against The Warriors

The Toronto Raptors jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the NBA finals after defeating the Warriors 118-109 Thursday night.

With Drake being his usual self courtside, the Raptors were able to take control of the series by beating the heavily favored Warriors.

Drake had some kind words for Draymond Green after Game 1 of the NBA Finals “You’re Trash” #Nbafinals pic.twitter.com/z4RM0k7N3q — Todaysloop (@Todaysloop1) May 31, 2019

Yes, Kevin Durant didn’t play, but a win is a win no matter what. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson dropped a combined 55 points, but it just wasn’t enough to get the job done. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals)

Watch the highlights from the game below.

You have to wonder if Kevin Durant is secretly happy about this. Ever since he started missing games with a calf injury, people having been talking about whether or not Golden State needs him to win.

Well, we just got the answer. The Raptors snatched up game one with the star forward unavailable to play. You have to think that makes him smile at least a little bit knowing the team isn’t better off without him.

Secondly, remember when I said the guy who dropped more than $180,000 on tickets to game four in California could be in a world of hurt if the Raptors win a game?

He dropped all that money and he won’t even get to see the trophy. Even if the Warriors rattle off four straight games, they’d win the title while in Toronto.

What a gigantic waste of money!

Game two will be Sunday night in Toronto at 8:00 EST on ABC. Things are really going to get out of control fast if the Raptors go up 2-0. Embrace the chaos, my friends.