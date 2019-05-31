11 Dead After Virginia Beach Shooting: Authorities

At least 11 people are dead after a Virginia Beach city employee opened fire on coworkers in a municipal building Friday around 4 p.m., authorities said.

Six others were injured, reported The New York Times. The gunman, a longtime city worker, died when officers responded with gunfire, Virginia Beach Police Department Chief James Cervera said according to The NYT.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Robert M. Dyer said at a press conference. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues.” (RELATED: Iraq War Veteran Faces Hate Crime Charges For Allegedly Plowing Car Into Group Of People He Thought Were Muslims)

The names of the victims and the gunman have not been released.

The shooting occurred on multiple floors of Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, reported CNN. The building houses planning and public works offices near City Hall. The Police Department is nearby.

Six patients were transported to the hospital, according to CNN.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam responded to the incident.

“This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour,” he wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

