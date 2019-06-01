Alligator Breaks Through Florida Kitchen Window

A 77-year-old Florida woman thought her new air conditioner crashed down at 3:30 a.m. Friday, but it turned out to be a large alligator that broke through the kitchen window.

Resident Mary Wischhusen was headed to the bathroom before she found the massive reptile sitting in her kitchen Friday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

We know you’ve been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today’s alligator trespassing in Clearwater???? The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

Ten Clearwater Police Department officers and two trappers saw the alligator sprawled across the kitchen floor, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Wischhusen stayed in her bedroom and played computer games while officials tried to capture the reptile.

“During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine,” Clearwater Police tweeted Friday. “The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood.”

The trappers were able to get the alligator around 4:40 a.m.

“I don’t know why he wanted my red wine, but he got my red wine,” Wischhusen said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

See you later, alligator ???? A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

The alligator suffered some cuts to the shoulder, and no one else was harmed. (RELATED: 4-Foot Snake Slithers Out Of Toilet And Bites Florida Man)

This is not the first incident in which an alligator wandered into a Florida home. A 600-pound alligator had to be put down after busting through a Miami home’s fence in April.

Alligators inhabit all of Florida’s 67 counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

