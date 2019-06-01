Leonardo Santos Knocks Out Stevie Ray With Brutal Punch At UFC Fight Night 153

Leonardo Santos absolutely obliterated Stevie Ray Saturday at UFC Fight Night 153 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Santos dropped Ray with an absolutely brutal punch, and then proceeded to run out of the octagon in celebration.

I'm not kidding when I say this might be one of the craziest punches we've seen in a long time in the UFC from one of Dana White's guys.

Give the video a watch below. It's incredible.

Like I said above, it doesn’t get much more brutal than that in the UFC. Ray thought he was going to come in on the attack and proceeded to get absolutely dropped the very next moment.

Santos saw an opening, took it and put Ray on his back with an unreal shot. If that doesn’t get your blood pumping as a fan of the UFC and MMA, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Santos (@leosantosjj) on Jun 1, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

Major props to Santos for dropping the hammer in epic fashion. That was one hell of a punch and people won’t be forgetting it anytime soon.

