‘Milkshaking’ Crosses The Pond, Matt Gaetz Gets Doused In Pensacola

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was attacked by a flying beverage as he left a town hall event at Brew Ha Ha in Pensacola, Florida Saturday.

Video of the incident surfaced on Twitter Saturday afternoon. Gaetz was walking away from the venue when he clearly reacted to being struck by something. (RELATED: Gaetz Introduces Resolution To Remove Schiff From Intel Committee)

Local Pensacola outlet WKRG reported that the alleged culprit was Amanda L. Kondrat’yev, 25, who was there to protest Gaetz at the event. She was detained at the scene and arrested with no further incident. She has since been charged with battery.

Gaetz responded to the attack, saying, “Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team. We are always thankful to the brave law enforcement officials who keep everyone safe at our events.”

“Milkshaking,” or protesters attacking political opponents with drinks, has been on the rise in recent weeks in the UK, leading up to the most recent election. It was primarily used against members of the right-wing Brexit Party.

