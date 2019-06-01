‘You Do Not Have To Go To Venezuela To See Socialism, You Can Go To Compton’

“You do not have to go to Venezuela to see socialism,” Star Parker tells The Daily Caller News Foundation. “You can go to Compton.”

Star lost her youth “believing the lies of the left” and spent her days with “criminal activity, drug activity, sexual activity, in and out of abortion clinics, living on welfare.”

Then, she tells TheDCNF, she found Christianity, remade her entire life, founded the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), and devoted her life to bringing her lessons to the world.

“Go into every single Congressional Black Caucus member’s district and you can see socialism right there,” she charges. “We don’t have to go to Cuba.”

“So I don’t want that. I want freedom.”

Watch her incredible story here.

