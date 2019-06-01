Urban Meyer Had To Be ‘Drugged’ Up Twice Last Season Following Games

Urban Meyer’s health issues might have been a bit worse than initially thought this past season at Ohio State.

Meyer stepped down as the head coach of the Buckeyes following an incredibly successful 2018 campaign, and health issues were cited many times throughout the situation. Many people, including myself, were skeptical of just how bad Meyer’s brain issues truly were. Well, it turns out he had to be “drugged” up multiple times this past season following games. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Lost A Ton Of Money During His Three Game Suspension)

Teddy Greenstein of the the Chicago Tribune wrote the following Friday:

Despite undergoing surgery in 2014 to remove fluid caused by a cyst in his brain, he suffered debilitating headaches in 2017 and last season. He revealed he could not even address his team after midseason victories over Penn State and Indiana. He said he would remain in a quiet room until they “drugged me up” with Toradol, a strong painkiller. How is he feeling now? “Good,” he replied. “It’s something I have to manage. I’m trying different things.”

Despite all the criticism and speculation I’ve had about Meyer over the past few months, getting “drugged” up with Toradol doesn’t sound like a pleasant experience.

Does this article from Greenstein do anything to convince me the three-time national champion is absolutely out of the coaching game?

Hell no.

His problems might have been worse than I initially thought, and it’s certainly serious if you need drugs following games. That’s not the sign of perfect health.

Having said that, I still think Meyer coaches again. He’s a champion and a legend in the sport. Guys like him just don’t hang it up if they have anything left in the tank. They just don’t.

Only time will tell if he ever returns to the sidelines, and I’m betting he does. Sound off in the comments with your predictions.

