The Wisconsin/Michigan Football Game Starts At Noon EST On Fox September 21

The Wisconsin/Michigan football game isn’t going to be played in primetime, and that’s simply unacceptable.

The game is currently set to kickoff at noon EST September 21 on Fox. You read that right. A fistfight between two Big Ten powerhouses is set in the early slate!

When I first saw this news, I was disappointed, but I just keep getting more upset the more I think about it. The person responsible for this disaster of a kickoff time should face criminal charges for ruining such a big game. This is Big Ten football we’re talking about it! (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

This isn’t the SEC! This is the Big Ten, and the two powerhouses will kick at noon in one of the biggest games of the year! We’re talking about Paul Chryst! We’re talking about Graham Mertz! We’re talking about Jim Harbaugh! We’re talking about two historic programs having to play at noon!

If you’re not outraged, then you’re simply not paying attention.

Last year, these two squads played in primetime, and the eyes of the nation were locked in. Yes, Wisconsin got obliterated, but that’s not the point.

When you have two major teams, you don’t have them kicking off at noon. You just don’t! That’s not the spirit that put a man on the moon and beat the Japanese.

Big time programs are meant to play under the lights, and there will be few games this upcoming season bigger than this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 30, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

Somebody better fix this. I don’t care who it is, but just get it fixed. Get this game into primetime and everything else will take care of itself.

I really don’t want to be sitting here in September having to argue for this to get done. Get it done now, and get it done fast. It’s what the fans want.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter