Watch Aleksandar Rakic Defeat Jimi Manuwa With A Kick To The Head At UFC Fight Night 153

Aleksandar Rakic obliterated Jimi Manuwa at UFC Fight Night 153 in Stockholm, Sweden Saturday.

Rakic, who is from Austria, put an end to the fight when he landed a kick to the head of Manuwa, who immediately hit the deck.

I'm not talking about some kind of minor kick. Manuwa went down like a bag of rocks being thrown into a lake after the shot landed on him.

Watch the final moments of the fight below. It'll have UFC fans going wild.

If you’re a UFC fan, you absolutely have to love that fight and ending from Rakic. That’s what the sport is all about.

He saw an opening and landed a kick for the ages. It really doesn’t get much better than that kind of ending.

You know you’re in for a bad day in the octagon when a dude lands a kick on your head that immediately ends the fight.

Better luck next time, Manuwa! Clearly, Saturday just wasn’t his day in the octagon, and that might be putting it lightly.

Another great showing from Dana White and the UFC. If you don’t think he’s not putting a great product out for fans, then you’re not paying attention.

