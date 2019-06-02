Border Patrol Union Chief: Plan To Release Migrants In Florida Was Politically Motivated

WATCH:

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd says he thinks the original plan to release migrants in Florida was politically motivated.

In May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection was planning to send thousands of migrant families to South Florida, but the plan was abandoned after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others expressed their disagreement. (RELATED: Ron Desantis Isn’t Happy About Planned Florida Migrant Dump, and He’s Taking His Case to Trump)

The question is: Why Florida?

Florida isn’t a “sanctuary state” and Gov. DeSantis has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Judd explained:

I will say it and repeat it over and over again — it’s very well documented that we have people in the department that do not support the president, they do not support his agenda and they did not want to see him get elected. They don’t have the same enforcement mind that this president has, they know that they have to undermine him and that’s what is taking place today.

——————————————————————————————————————————

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang