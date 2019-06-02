Melania Stuns In Sleeveless Black Gown At Ford’s Theatre Gala

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a sleeveless black gown in Washington, D.C., at the Ford’s Theatre Gala.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the black floor-length number with silver accents throughout as she joined President Donald Trump ahead of this remarks at the annual evening’s festivities. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and silver high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

POTUS later thanked everyone for their hard work putting on the event, especially FLOTUS. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“I want to thank all of the chairs of the gala, including your honorary co-chair, America’s beloved first lady. Oh, I’d love to have her poll numbers,” Trump shared, per a White House release.

The president also recognized, Colin and Alma Powell, who received the Lincoln Medal, an annual award given to a person or persons who exemplify Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, per the report.

Later, the first lady shined when she stepped out at the White House in a pretty white, green and orange print dress ahead of her and President Trump’s trip to London.

Melania always looks terrific as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.