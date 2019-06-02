Melania Stuns In Sleeveless Black Gown At Ford’s Theatre Gala

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a sleeveless black gown in Washington, D.C., at the Ford’s Theatre Gala.

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the black floor-length number with silver accents throughout as she joined President Donald Trump ahead of this remarks at the annual evening’s festivities. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and silver high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

POTUS later thanked everyone for their hard work putting on the event, especially FLOTUS. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“I want to thank all of the chairs of the gala, including your honorary co-chair, America’s beloved first lady. Oh, I’d love to have her poll numbers,” Trump shared, per a White House release.

The president also recognized, Colin and Alma Powell, who received the Lincoln Medal, an annual award given to a person or persons who exemplify Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, per the report.

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Later, the first lady shined when she stepped out at the White House in a pretty white, green and orange print dress ahead of her and President Trump’s trip to London.

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Melania always looks terrific as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump melania trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller