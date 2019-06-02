Compute Engine Hiccup Takes Out Google Cloud, YouTube Across East Coast

Your first name

A Google compute engine issue reportedly took down the Google cloud and YouTube across the east coast Sunday afternoon.

According to Google’s cloud status dashboard, the issue was first acknowledged at 12:25 pm US/PST.

“We are investigating an issue with Google Compute Engine. We will provide more information by Sunday, 2019-06-02 12:45 US/Pacific.” (RELATED: Drudge Report, AP And Other Outlets Went Dark In Possible DDOS Attack)

By 12:59, an update was added noting that it was “part of a larger network issue.”

An update at 1:36 pm stated that the problem had been identified.

“We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple service in Google Cloud, GSuite and YouTube,” it read. “Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to a return to normal service shortly.”

Team YouTube shared an update on Twitter, acknowledging the problem and promising to have things running again as quickly as possible.

If YouTube isn’t loading for you or you’re experiencing error messages, we’re working to fix it! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 2, 2019

Down detector’s outage map for YouTube showed a heavy focus on the eastern seaboard.

Other apps and sites affected by the outage were Snapchat, Adsense, Discord, Nest and Vimeo.

YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat, Discord, Nest, and others are down because of a major Google Cloud outage. Details: https://t.co/25BqaWRpDc pic.twitter.com/GfjOomPRik — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 2, 2019

Google Adsense, Vimeo and YouTube reporting outages/problems. Anybody else having trouble with any other sites? — Sharyl Attkisson????️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) June 2, 2019

Just so y’all know there’s an outage with Google Cloud provider. It’s been slowing down a lot of sites & apps you probably use including smashgg, hopefully Google resolves it quickly pic.twitter.com/yva9kMfJVa — Bear @ #SnS5 (@BearUNLV) June 2, 2019

