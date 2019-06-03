Celebrate Angelina Jolie’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Angelina Jolie’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 44-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the "Maleficent" star got her first big break in the entertainment world at 16 years old when she started a modeling career and appearing in music videos.

It wouldn't be long until she would appear on the big screen in small roles like the 1995 movie, "Hackers" and "Foxfire" in 1996.

But it wasn't until her breakout role came in the suspenseful thriller "The Bone Collector," alongside Denzel Washington, that she became a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. She has since appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times over the last two decades. Most notably, when she was cast for the role as Laura Croft in 'Laura Croft: Tomb Raider" in 2001 and the spy thriller "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2005 alongside Brad Pitt.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is one of her greatest ones yet. Happy Birthday, Angelina!