Baltimore Mayor Jack Young Suggests Public Boxing Rings To Reduce Gun Violence

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is considering a new option for reducing gun violence by putting up public boxing rings in the city, WBAL-TV 11 reported Monday.

Baltimore officials responded to a series of shootings over the weekend. Eleven people were injured and two were killed.

Young, who spoke at a National Gun Violence Awareness Day event Sunday, told the story of how he lost his nephew to gun violence and said he wants to consider new ways to combat and reduce criminal behavior. (RELATED: Cyber Attacks Holding Baltimore Hostage, Threatening $10,000 A Day)

He went on to say, “If they want to really settle them, we can have them down at the civic center, put a boxing ring up and let them go and box it out.”

Young highlighted the fact that gun violence has afflicted his city for the past decade and that something needs to change. He wants to focus on educating the youth and making a positive impact on them before they turn to crime as a means to an end. (RELATED: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigns)

Firearm-related homicides in Maryland are higher than the national average. USA Today reported that “violent crime rates in Baltimore have been notoriously high for years.” In 2017, the homicide rate in Baltimore was higher than Detroit and Chicago.

The mayor also mentioned that more money is needed to relocate and protect witnesses who come forward with sensitive information.