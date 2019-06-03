Barack Obama Attends NBA Finals Game 2 In Toronto Between The Raptors And Warriors

Former President Barack Obama was in the house to watch the Warriors beat the Raptors Sunday night in Toronto.

The 44th leader of the U.S.A. strolled in and was greeted with applause from the packed stadium.

Barack Obama got a standing ovation in a Full stadium in Toronto Last Night At #NBAFinals THIS IS JUST AWESOMEpic.twitter.com/jwWyRqB8Ca — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) June 3, 2019

He also ran into Drake, who has become a pillar of the Raptors organization. I would love to know what those two men briefly chatted about. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Beat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

Whether you like Obama or not, it is really cool to see a former POTUS so involved in the world of sports. Let’s not forget he also rolled up for Duke/UNC this past season, and was sitting up front when Zion Williamson sprained his knee. The man clearly loves his basketball.

You don’t have to agree with his policies to admit it’s cool to see a guy who used to have the authority to order nuclear strikes soaking up an NBA game.

President Barack Obama watching the game with Adam Silver. pic.twitter.com/uKbwNQcXAQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 3, 2019

Donald Trump seems like more of a football guy, and it’d be awesome if he was just chilling at the 50-yard line of major college games once he’s out of office.

American sports leagues are by far and away the most entertaining in the world, and having former presidents involved only makes them all the better.

I can’t wait to see what event the 44th POTUS shows up to. Again, whether you loved him as president or not, it’s cool to see somebody of his stature cheering at sports games like the rest of us.