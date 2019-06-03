Brace Yourselves — The DOJ Inspector General’s Report Is Coming

Your first name

It’s finally June, Patriots, and you know what that means. The DOJ’s Inspector General is getting ready to release his report into the FISA process that allowed the Obama administration to surveil President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

What do you think? Will the inspector general’s report lead to criminal proceedings for James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein or Sally Yates?

Sound off in the comments.

