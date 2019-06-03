Report: Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Falling Apart

Actor Bradley Cooper and girlfriend, Irina Shayk, are reportedly fighting to keep their relationship together.

The “A Star Is Born” actor and Shayk began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in 2017, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

The couple has reportedly been working on their relationship for the sake of their daughter.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source told Page Six. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

Reports Cooper and Shayk weren’t doing well first surfaced in October. A source confirmed to Page Six that the two weren’t the best fit. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Denies Romantic Relationship With Bradley Cooper)

“They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out,” the source said at the time.

After “A Star Is Born” premiered, the chemistry between Cooper and fellow lead actress Lady Gaga fueled rumors that the two were possibly in love in real life. After a steamy performance between the two at the 2019 Oscars, Gaga shut down the rumors during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga explained of the obvious chemistry during the performance.

A source told Page Six that Cooper and Shayk weren’t on good terms before Cooper began working with Lady Gaga.

“They couldn’t break up when he was doing promotion for ‘A Star Is Born,’ but who knows what will happen now?” the source said.