Calvin Johnson Says The Lions Will Have To Pay Him To Mend Relationship

Legendary Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson wants his money back in order to fix his relationship with the team.

Following his retirement from the NFL in 2015, the team forced him to repay $1 million in signing bonus money. Star players, especially guys who are headed for the Hall of Fame, generally don’t repay signing bonus money when they retire.

The Lions apparently really wanted to stick it to Johnson, and he’s not forgetting about it. If they want him back as a face of the team, then he wants his money back.

Megatron told the Detroit Free Press the following in an article published Saturday:

They already know what they got to do. The only way they’re going to get me back is they put that money back in my pocket. Nah, you don’t do that. I don’t care what they say. They can put it back, then they can have me back. That’s the bottom line.

The Lions should do whatever it takes to mend the relationship with Johnson, and that includes paying him the money they took if that’s what it takes.

I wouldn’t say that for most players, but Megatron wasn’t like most players. The man put his body on the line weekly for the team, and they pretty much wasted his career. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Will Try To Fix The Relationship With Calvin Johnson)

Not only did they waste his career, they then had the audacity to demand he repay money when he retired due to the fact he’d been run into the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Johnson Jr. (@megatron) on Jan 2, 2018 at 5:17pm PST

It’s truly embarrassing how the Lions handled the entire situation, and they should do what it takes to make things right.

The whole thing is even worse when you consider the fact they wasted the career of Barry Sanders as well. They had arguably the two greatest players at their respective positions and did nothing with either of them.

I guess that’s why they’re the Lions. Just make the situation right. It’s not difficult and $1 million is a rounding error for an NFL team.

For everything Johnson did for the franchise, I think it’s the least they could do.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter