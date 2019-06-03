Watch Christian Bale And Matt Damon In The Trailer For ‘Ford V. Ferrari’

Christian Bale’s new movie, “Ford v. Ferrari,” looks downright incredible.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is: “American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.”

Alongside Bale, the film will also star Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal and Josh Lucas. Judging from the trailer, it’s going to be one hell of an awesome movie.

Give the preview a watch below:

Yeah, you can go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now for this one. What’s not to love? It’s got Bale, Damon and is about fast cars with some explosions. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

That sounds like a recipe for success to me.

It’s truly incredible just how wide of a range Bale has when it comes to his acting skills. He can go from playing Batman to Dick Cheney to a race car driver and he’s incredibly convincing in all of them.

That’s the definition of elite skill.

You can catch “Ford v. Ferrari” in theaters Nov. 15. Even as a guy who knows nothing about cars, I have to say the trailer has me intrigued.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter