Dem State Lawmaker Calls Abortion ‘Modern-Day Genocide’

A Democratic Louisiana state lawmaker referred to abortion as a “modern-day genocide” on Monday.

State Rep. Katrina Jackson, an African American Democrat, told NBC News, “I think [abortion] mitigates our race’s voting power, it hurts our race’s power in the census. I really consider it to be modern-day genocide.”

She was one of multiple Democrats to cross party lines to vote in favor of a restrictive abortion bill passed last week. The bill, which prohibits abortions after a heartbeat is detected, does not make an exception for abortions in cases of rape or incest.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law, which was introduced by Democratic state senator John Milkovich, and it drew criticism from many members of his party.

The Democratic governor of Louisiana is signing draconian anti-abortion legislation today. This is an outrage. Regardless of party, we must vigorously defend a woman’s constitutional right to control her own body. https://t.co/Bv1fcVEuhi — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 30, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the law “draconian,” while independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called it “an outrage.”

Bel Edwards said in a statement, “As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone.” (RELATED: These Are The States That Have Passed Pro-Life Abortion Bills This Year)

Louisiana has been one of a handful of states including Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio and Kentucky that have passed anti-abortion laws — some of which were reportedly passed with the intent of trying to get Roe v. Wade overturned.

