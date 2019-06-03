Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America

A former Democratic congressional candidate attacked white people and the American flag in a series of angry tweets Sunday.

Saira Rao, who ran for Congress in Colorado’s first district last year, blamed white people for making her life “miserable,” and said that she can’t stand the sight of the American flag. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Quietly Removed From Board Of Pac She And Top Aide Controlled)

The American flag makes me sick. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 2, 2019

White people have done everything to make my life miserable. Yet I’m supposed to not hate white people? — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 3, 2019



Rao was supported by far-left political action committee (PAC) Justice Democrats during her campaign last year but was easily defeated in the Democratic primary by long-term incumbent Diana DeGette, a white woman. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez And Top Aide Run Outside Group Leading ‘War’ On Establishment Democrats, Documents Show)

After her primary defeat, Rao said that she was ready to “give up” on white people, blaming them for her loss. Before her loss, Rao also wrote an open letter to the Democratic party in the Huffington Post, ripping them for not doing enough to combat racism.

“You’ve taken my love, my money, my tokenism, with nary anything in return,” she said. “You continue to call angry white men who commit mass murder ‘lone wolves.’ But if someone who looks like me screams ‘Allah’ and fires a gun, it’s “terrorism.”

Rao recently founded a club called “Race To Dinner,” where she invites white women throughout the country to join private dinners in order to “bear witness” to the pain of “Black and Brown” women.

Follow William Davis on Twitter