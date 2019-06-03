Dwyane Wade Gives Graduation Speech At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Dwyane Wade spoke at the graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Sunday in Parkland, Florida.

According to ESPN, the former Miami Heat star briefly addressed the crowd and said, “I’ve never experienced anything to the magnitude that you guys just experienced.” He closed the speech with the phrase, “MSD strong.” (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Gets A Triple-Double In Final NBA Game)

In February 2018, a gunman entered the school and murdered 17 people. The man accused of carrying out the horrific attack is currently awaiting trial in Florida.

.@DwyaneWade spoke to the graduating students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today (via @drsafeerbhatti) pic.twitter.com/4tfauSfnhT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 2, 2019

This is a really neat gesture from Wade. The community of Parkland was absolutely rocked by the horrific school shooting over a year ago.

It was one of the worst massacres in American history and an unthinkable tragedy brought down upon the school and town.

Seventeen lives were taken far too soon in the worst way possible. Hopefully, the justice system will be able to bring some piece to the families who lost loved ones and survivors.

As for Wade, there’s really nothing to do here other than give him some major props.

Will his appearance at graduation fix the tragedy from over a year ago? No, but it probably brightened up the day of those involved, and that’s sometimes all you can ask for.

Wade is clearly one of the good guys, and the world of sports could use a lot more guys like him. He didn’t need to do this, but the Miami Heat legend went above and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Apr 11, 2019 at 2:07am PDT

Major shoutout to Wade for being a great example for the young people of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and for taking a moment out of his day to help them.

