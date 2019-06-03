Tickets To The Georgia Vs. Notre Dame Football Game Are The Most Expensive In The Country

You’ll have to pay a lot of money if you want to see Georgia and Notre Dame play football this season.

Forbes reported the following on ticket sales for when the Fighting Irish pay the Bulldogs a visit September 21:

The cheapest seats available on VividSeats.com on Tuesday evening ran a cool $407, and that was to sit in the 600 level in the upper reaches of the 92,746-seat stadium. That asking price was $130 more than that for the next-closest game – the cheapest seats for Alabama at Auburn were $277 – and yet some sellers are asking far more for their tickets to see the Bulldogs host the Golden Domers. Of the 273 individual seats or sets of tickets for sale on Vivid Seats’ site Tuesday, 115 sellers (or 42%) were asking for $1,000 or more per seat.

That is a hell of a lot of money for a non-conference game in September. It’s currently blowing the Iron Bowl right out of the water, and that’s widely considered the first or second biggest rivalry in the sport.

Despite the fact I might be the biggest college football fan on the planet, I’m not sure I could justify spending this kind of cash to watch Georgia and Notre Dame play unless you’re tied to one of the schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on May 23, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

Neither team has won a title in the past few years, and there are better games throughout the season. Michigan/Ohio State, which might be the only rivalry bigger than the Iron Bowl, is the kind of game I’d spend big money on as a casual fan. (RELATED: Georgia Will Sell Beer At Football Games For Those Who Donate $25,000)

Notre Dame vs. Georgia? I’d find that to be a hard pill to swallow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on May 30, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

The fact 42% of people want more than $1,000 per ticket is outrageous. Again, it’d be different if one of these schools had just won a national title, but that’s not the case.

I know SEC and Notre Dame fans are passionate people, but this is a little excessive. This isn’t Alabama we’re taking about here.

It’s Georgia! The idea of paying that much is almost laughable.

Sound off in the comments how much you’d be willing to pay for a big-time college football game. I’d go sky high for the Badgers, but I’m not busting out that kind of cash for a non-conference game between two teams I’m not tied to.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter