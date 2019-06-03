Gillibrand Rips Fox News’ Abortion Coverage During Network’s Town Hall

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ripped Fox News for its abortion coverage, while appearing on the network for a town hall Sunday night.

The 2020 presidential candidate pointed to Fox News‘ coverage of the issue leading up to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in which he chided Gillibrand’s home state of New York for passing a bill that effectively legalizes abortion up until birth. He also criticized Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for comments he made that appeared to justify abortion right up until the point of birth. (RELATED: Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill)

The nationwide assault on women’s reproductive rights is powered by Donald Trump and Fox News propaganda. Tonight, I said so. pic.twitter.com/HiJxncY8SO — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 3, 2019



“The debate about whether or not women should have reproductive freedom has turned into a red herring debate,” Gillibrand said, claiming that the network discussed infanticide for 6.5 hours leading up to Trump’s State of the Union speech.

“That is not the debate of what access to reproductive care is in this country,” she continued. “It doesn’t happen. It’s illegal. It’s not a fact.”

Gillibrand was one of 44 Democratic senators to vote against a bill requiring doctors to care for children that survive botched abortions. She is also one of the many 2020 Democrats who favor increased abortion access, and supports repealing the ban on federal funds being used for abortion. (REPORT: Gillibrand’s Dad Worked For Sex Cult)

Gillibrand has made identity politics a major part of her campaign, tweeting late last year that the future of America is “intersectional,” and “female.”

Gillibrand, who has consistently polled at 0 or 1 percent, has still not yet qualified for the first debate that will take place later this month.

