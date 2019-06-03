Golden State Warriors Beat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have tied up the NBA finals after beating the Toronto Raptors 109-104 Sunday night.

With the final seconds ticking down and a two-point lead, Andre Iguodala sealed the victory by drilling a three-point shot with six seconds remaining. In the history of big shots, I’m not sure there’s ever been one more poorly defended.

Gentlemen, we’ve got ourselves a series. With Kevin Durant out as he continues to rehab a calf injury, the Warriors got the job done on the road to head back home with the series at 1-1.

If you’re a fan of basketball, this is exactly what you want to see. Two teams duking it out, guys making big plays and games going right down to the final seconds. (RELATED: NBA Ratings Tank For Game One Of The Finals Between The Raptors And Warriors)

How did the Raptors leave Iguodala that wide open? The dude had enough time to eat dinner before getting that shot off.

Now, both teams will head to California for game three Wednesday night, which you can watch on ABC. Maybe this time around the Raptors will remember how to close out on the perimeter and play defense.

Kevin Durant’s status for game three isn’t known right now, but the Warriors absolutely will want him back on the floor as soon as possible.

Tune in Wednesday night to see who will go up 2-1. Should be a great one.

