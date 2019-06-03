Ivanka Stuns In Beautiful Ice-Blue Gown At Buckingham Palace Dinner

Ivanka Trump definitely stunned everyone when she stepped out in a beautiful ice-blue gown Monday for a State Banquet dinner held at Buckingham Palace in London.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the short-sleeve, button-up, floor-length number as she joined her husband, Jared Kushner; her father, President Donald Trump; and her step-mother, first lady Melania Trump, for the evening’s festivities in the ballroom at the palace.

She completed the beautiful look with her hair in a loose bun and a white necklace. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

Check out some of the pictures from the evening that have been shared by Ivanka featuring her and her siblings, who were also in attendance for the gorgeous event during the president’s and first lady’s trip to the U.K. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“A spectacular State Banquet hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace,” the first daughter captioned one of her posts on Instagram in the terrific look. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

In another group of photos, we see Ivanka posing with her sister, Tiffany Trump, who looked fantastic in a bright-red ball gown, President Trump and her sister-in-law Lara Trump in a black-and-white floral gown.

Beyond wonderful to share this unforgettable evening with this crew… pic.twitter.com/fFYpjYTgcr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 4, 2019

tonight at Buckingham Palace @IvankaTrump is wearing this tie-sleeve, embroidered gown by iconic American designer Carolina Herrera @HouseofHerrera. pic.twitter.com/WB9QE1yGVi — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2019

