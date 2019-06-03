REPORT: Jets Began Hiring A New Coach While Still Employing Todd Bowles

The New York Jets reportedly began the coaching search while Todd Bowles was still employed with the team.

According to the New York Daily News, the leadership of the Jets met with agent Erik Burkhardt about potentially hiring Kliff Kingsbury. The former Texas Tech coach was eventually hired by the Arizona Cardinals, and the Jets pulled the trigger on Adam Gase after firing Bowles.

The same report also claims owner Christopher Johnson looked for Bowles’ eventual replacement without ever informing general manager Mike Maccagnan. (RELATED: Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Reportedly Didn’t Want To Sign Le’Veon Bell)

If this report is true, then it’s a very ugly look for the Jets. Trying to hire a new coach before firing your current one is pretty unprofessional, but not entirely unheard of.

Making moves with your general manager — who has since been fired — however, is absurd. How the hell are you supposed to run an NFL franchise without the GM being in the mix?

Proceeding to fire him after the draft only goes to further show what an absolute circus the Jets are these days. You’d almost have to try and go out of your way in order to run a team worse than this report indicates.

I have no idea what the Jets will do going forward. Sam Darnold is a hell of a quarterback and has a bright future.

Having said that, the program seems engulfed by chaos. If that’s the case, then good luck trying to develop him into a star.

NFL passers don’t exactly flourish when carnage has consumed the team.

Best of luck to all the Jets fans out there. It sounds like you guys are in for a brutal 2019 campaign!