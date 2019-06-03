Kate Middleton Turns Heads In White Lace Gown At State Banquet With Trumps

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shined Monday when she stepped out wearing a ruffled white gown at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the Alexander McQueen lace number that went down to her feet as she walked alongside U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in the East Gallery.

The two then headed into the ballroom for a state dinner in honor of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during their three-day state visit to the U.K.

She completed the incredible look with a loose updo, a royal blue sash with red-and-white stripes, along with the pearl-and-diamond crusted Lover’s Knot Tiara, per a first lady pool report.

As previously reported, the tiara was once owned and said to be a favorite of the late Princess Diana — one the Duchess enjoys wearing often.

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall @ClarenceHouse The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, The Duke of York and The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also in attendance at the #USStateVisit banquet at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/rSWSNV1FKn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

“A sneak peek of the State Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom. The final finishing touches will be added shortly before The Queen welcomes @POTUS, @FLOTUS, members of the Royal Family and around 170 guests to celebrate the #USStateVisit,” the royal household tweeted, along with a picture of the stunning event.

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted before.