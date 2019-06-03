Miley Cyrus Groped By Fan While Visiting Barcelona With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus got quite the scare during her visit to Spain over the weekend with husband Liam Hemsworth when a fan broke through the crowd and groped her.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, the 26-year-old singer can be seen leaving her hotel in Barcelona headed for her car behind her actor husband when we see someone in the crowd reach through and put his arm around her neck, per TMZ Monday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

At one point, we can also see the same person reach out to touch the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker’s hair and then try to pull her in for a kiss and grope her before she wrangles her body free of the person’s grasp and pushed away from the fan. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WATCH:

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Soon after, security sees what is happening and stepped in to help along with the “Hannah Montana” star’s husband who reached around her body and gets her to their car, per FOX News.

As of the publication of this piece, Cyrus has yet to comment on the incident. But if she does, you can guarantee we will bring that to you.

It all comes on the heels of “The Last Song” star making headlines last week following news that her next work was coming out titled, “She is Coming.” It is not an album but an EP, extended play, record, which is shorter than a full-length album.