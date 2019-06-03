Afternoon Mirror: MSNBC Host Falls Asleep Arguing With Himself

Quote of the Day:

“Look on potus face.”

— NYT‘s Maggie Haberman remarking on this photo from a state banquet in London.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. @realDonaldTrump #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/droIQpJ1qU — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 3, 2019

MOOD: “I do have to say @Twitter is a garbage platform run by garbage people, but I use it.” — Erick Erickson, The Resurgent, conservative radio host. (RELATED: Twitter Temporarily Suspends Erick Erickson)

Confessional.

“A lot of women on dating apps say in their profiles that they have a dark sense of humor and yet somehow I’m still single.” — Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones, SoulCycle enthusiast.

Journo discusses his looks

“Happy to be back in Los Angeles, a city where I can feel significantly uglier than everyone.” — Joe Gabriel Simonson, Washington Examiner. “Every time i change my avatar to something that reflects what I really look like, it’s very unpopular. but I’m committing.”

Roland Martin says NYT‘s new TV rule is ridiculous

“Anyone else laughing at this @VanityFair story on @deanbaquet of the @nytimes not wanting his staffers to appear on cable news opinion shows? Really? So does that mean he will force Times reporters to end cable news contracts with @CNN and @MSNBC? Shall we name all of them?” — Roland Martin, host, Roland Martin Unfiltered.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes argues with himself

“Fell asleep last night debating to myself whether Bush should have been impeached for manipulating intelligence to take us into war.” — Chris Hayes, host, MSNBC. (RELATED: Hayes Says If You Trust Trump You’re A Fool)

Just Asking Questions

“Do u think Marilyn Monroe wore panties?” — Pardes Seleh, former scriptwriter, Fox News, for writer, Mediaite.

TV writer nabs dress while walking

“Just walked past a woman on the street, clocked her dress, found it on the Anthropologie website within three minutes, ordered it, bought a coffee to celebrate, and THAT, folks, is why I’ll never be a homeowner.” — Nicole Silverberg, writer, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Media editor wants to know about the queen’s tiny purse

“Can anyone explain why the Queen always insists on carrying a tiny handbag? Camilla has one too. Is there a royal protocol about this that I am unaware of? …What’s in that handbag anyway?” — Jon Levine, TheWrap.

New York Daily News Opinion Editor Gets Absurd Pitch

“Inbox: ‘I know this isn’t your usual area of focus, however global occasion wear & bridal brand Grace Loves Lace—creator of the world’s most pinned wedding dress on Pinterest—is debuting their new collection La Bamba in their Soho space next week with an exclusive launch party!'” — Josh Greenman, NYDN.

Daily Beast has media guidance for Jared Kushner

“How… how do u not have a canned response, however BS, to that question??? ‘It’s not racist, he did it to ted cruz, stop trying to make this a thing about black people, Donald trump has done amazing things for African Americans, they have the lowest unemployment since…'” — Asawin Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast.

Gossip Roundup

Editor dings Trump’s white tie fashion sense

“Guys, can the White House get someone on staff who understands how to dress a President for white tie? He’s got the wrong collar (should be a winged collar) and his cuffs are probably at least two inches too long.” — Emily Zanotti, senior editor, The Daily Wire.

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain‘s mysterious Monday absences… Here.

Drinking lots of coffee is totally fine. Here.

The lamest protest I’ve seen in awhile. Even the dog looks bored. Take note of the guy with long wavy hair and a mustache. Here.

The new White House presser is a driveway drive-by. Here.