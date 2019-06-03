NRA Posts Fawning 2008 Letter From Gillibrand After She Calls Them America’s ‘Worst Organization’

The National Rifle Association (NRA) responded to Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s insults by posting an adoring letter she wrote to the group in 2008.

Gillibrand called the NRA “the worst organization in the country” during a Fox News town hall Sunday night, but a letter tweeted by the organization Monday showed that gun rights are yet another issue that the 2020 presidential candidate has flipped on throughout her political career. (RELATED: Gillibrand Rips Fox News’ Abortion Coverage During Network’s Town Hall)



“I want to be very clear that I always have and always will believe that the correct interpretation of the 2nd amendment is that it applies to an individual’s right to carry guns,” she wrote at the time to NRA executive director Chris Cox. (RELATED: New Mexico Counties Provide ‘Sanctuary’ For Gun Owners)

In the letter, Gillibrand also bragged about co-signing an amicus brief ahead of the 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller case, which struck down Washington D.C.’s handgun ban as unconstitutional. The gun rights case remains reviled by the Left, and former liberal Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called the case “the worst self-inflicted wound in the Court’s history,” in an essay earlier this year.

Gillibrand was representing a conservative district in the U.S. House at the time of this letter, and flipped her positions on several issues, including guns and immigration when she was appointed to the Senate to replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009. Gillibrand is now considered one of the most liberal members of the Senate, but has struggled to gain traction in the presidential race.

Most recent polls have shown the New York Senator polling at 0 or 1%, and she has not yet qualified for the first debate, which is scheduled for later this month.

