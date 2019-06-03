Priyanka Chopra Slams Criticism Against Meghan Markle, Says It’s Based In ‘Racism’

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle and condemned criticism of the Duchess of Sussex based in “racism.”

"It's really unfortunate. If there's anyone who can handle it, it's her," the 36-year-old actress shared in The Sunday Times, according to Fox News Monday when asked about criticism against Markle. "Of course it has to do with racism. It's an obvious reason."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 5, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

"But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this," she added. "A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she began dating Prince Harry], and she's the same chick."

Chopra continued, “Now, she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. ”

“She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle,” the actress shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 19, 2019 at 7:47am PDT

The “Quantico” star and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, did not go to Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding last year, and she was not present at the star-studded baby shower held in February in New York City for the then-expectant Duchess.

But for those wondering if there was more to read into her absence at those two big events for Markle, Chopra insisted recently that there’s no feud between the two ladies.

“Oh my God, no! It’s not true,” the “Baywatch” star explained.