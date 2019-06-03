Rob Gronkowski Says Speculation Of An NFL Comeback Can Be Put To ‘Rest’

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski doesn’t sound interested at all in playing football again.

The three-time Super Bowl champion retired after this last season, and speculation pretty much began immediately that he’d eventually return. However, it really doesn’t sound like he has any intentions of hitting the gridiron again.

“You can put them to rest,” Gronk responded when asked about the comeback rumors in a video posted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss Sunday. He added the speculation will always be crazy, but it sounds like he’s for sure content being done. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)

I don’t blame Gronk one bit for wanting to stay retired. He struggled with health issues throughout his career, and it’s better to hang it up sooner than later.

He’s also not hurting for cash. The Patriots legend made more than $50 million in contract money alone during his storied career with New England.

Tack on his three rings, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a career.

If my body were banged up and I already had a few Super Bowls, I’d be in no hurry at all to come out of retirement. Plus, Gronk is going to have a ton of opportunities in the entertainment industry.

The man is an electric factory. Everything he does is entertaining as all hell. There is certainly going to be a lot more money headed his way, and he won’t have to take hits coming across the middle to earn it.

He had an incredible career, and now it’s time for him to enjoy his retirement.