Roger Goodell ‘Not Sure’ Preseason Games Are Meeting The League’s High Standards

Roger Goodell sounds ready to make some changes to the league’s preseason slate.

Goodell told the media Monday he’s “not sure preseason games meet” the league’s high standard of excellence, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: The NFL Made A Disgusting Amount Of Money In 2018)

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I agree with Goodell.

Let’s be honest, the preseason is a joke. I could be down for maybe two preseason games, but that’s really all we need.

It’s absurd we have four games to watch third stringers run around and get hurt in. Fans don’t care, and stars should honestly just refuse to even take the field.

I’m not risking my ACL to play in August in a meaningless game. It’s just not going to happen.

For as dumb as I think Goodell is and as much as I hate him, I have to admit my opinion on him would soften substantially if he changed the preseason.

If he’s going to be a dictator, then he might as well do stuff that makes us happy. Eliminating a chunk of the preseason would do more than enough to get the ball rolling in the correct direction.

For the love of everything righteous in the world, please change the NFL preseason schedule. Please stop having players play in pointless games and get hurt.

It’s just not worth it and the fans don’t care at all. Please stop the madness of the preseason.

