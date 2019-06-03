Watch New Trailer For ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’

Another trailer for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was released Monday.

The plot, according to Deadline, is as follows:

It’s 1968 in America, and change is blowing in the wind. But seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Judging from what we see in the new trailer, this horror movie is going to be absolutely terrifying. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’)

It’ll have fans of the genre amped.

We already had one preview for the CBS film get released a little ways back, but this one is way more insightful.

Horror films usually aren’t my general cup of tea, but I’m always down for a solid coming of age story when injected into a scary film.

“It” tried to do that in the remake, but it was very terrifying. I have a feeling “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is going to do more than enough to get the job done.

I also love when these scary flicks take place in a time period decades ago. I don’t know why but there’s just something about the 1960s and that whole era that just lends itself much more to the genre.

There’s nothing like the backdrop of a midwestern town to really get fans of spooky movies all spun up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scary Stories Movie (@scarystoriesmovie) on Feb 1, 2019 at 5:38pm PST

You can catch “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” in theaters August 9. There’s a high chance I’ll be checking this one out.