Tony Soprano’s New Jersey Home Hits The Market At $3.4 Million

The iconic New Jersey home that fictional character Tony Soprano of “The Sopranos” lived in on the show is now up for sale for a whopping $3.4 million, 20 years after the TV series’ debut.

The 5,600 square-foot home is being listed pretty high above the selling price for comparable homes in the North Caldwell neighborhood, as The New York Times reported Friday.

Most homes in the surrounding area sell for $1.5 to $2 million, according to Zillow.

The house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, two two-car garages and a separate guest house with one bedroom. It was used in the HBO series about the fictional mobster sits on a 1.5-acre lot.

While the starting price seems high in comparison to other homes, owner Victor Recchia claims the house has a lot more to it than material value. (RELATED: Booth Where Tony Soprano Had His Final Meal Is Reserved)

The scenes from the pilot episode were shot from the inside of the Recchia’s home, while later scenes were filmed from a soundstage made to replicate the New Jersey mansion. Production crews did return to the home over the years to film outdoor footage.

Fans of the show also show up to the home for photos and footage, according to the Recchia family.

“They’ll pull up in like a limo or something, get out in a robe, and pick up a newspaper,” Mr. Recchia recalled of a father and son duo who used the photo op to celebrate Father’s Day.

“We’ve met a lot of great people,” he added.