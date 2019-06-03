Dallas Police Ask FBI For Help In Another Black Transgender Woman’s Killing

A black transgender woman was found dead in a Dallas lake Saturday, marking the second time a transgender person was found killed in the city this year.

The Dallas Police Department is asking the FBI for help in solving Chynal Lindsey’s killing as well as the unsolved murder of another black transgender woman found earlier this year, CNN reported.

“The Dallas Police Department has reached out to the FBI because as we know, this is the second individual who is transgender who is deceased in our community,” Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said at a press conference Monday, according to ABC News. “We are concerned. We are actively and aggressively investigating this case and we have reached out to our federal partners to assist us in these efforts.”

The cause of death was not announced, but Lindsey’s body had “obvious signs of homicidal violence,” said Hall, according to ABC News.

Muhlaysia Booker, another black transgender woman, was found shot to death on May 18 in Dallas. Before her death, Booker was the reported victim of a violent beating in April. (RELATED: Columbia Journalism Review Endorses One-Sided Journalism In Trans Athlete Debate)

Hall said that they aren’t sure if the killings are related, ABC News said. She asked the public to come forward with any information that would help the unsolved cases.

Other attacks on transgender women in Dallas include the 2018 murder of Brittany White and the 2018 near-fatal stabbing of another transgender woman, ABC said.

Follow Shelby on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.