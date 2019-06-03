Trump Gets Extreme Hair Makeover To Visit The Queen

Your first name

Remember that blondish, brownish, whiteish bird’s nest that was teetering on the brink of a disaster if the wind picked up?

President Donald Trump has glammed up his mane ahead of his visit with the Queen of England.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, obviously deserves the royal treatment. Trump made the bold move of slicking back his locks. They actually look like they’ll hold, like they’d survive a small tsunami if he just so happens upon one around Buckingham Palace.

This is the president’s first official state visit to the UK.

British eyes are smiling at his fresh shorn locks.

DONALD Trump has showed off a slick new hairdo as he prepares to meet the Queen during his first official state visit to the UK.

The US…https://t.co/Haugvfq2rB pic.twitter.com/GDSTY74kOe — Networkofnews UK (@NetworkofnewsUK) June 3, 2019

The presidential hair is still blond, but here it looks wet.

Ahead of meeting the Queen In London Donald Trump shows off slick new hairdo – https://t.co/4tqKaCCNCA pic.twitter.com/Ixw4CFS5Cu — Market Digest NG (@marketdigestng) June 3, 2019

In this picture he looks a tad uncomfortable. Like anyone would showing off a brand new look.

Donald Trump showed off a slick new hairdo at a church service on SundayCredit: AP:Associated Press ( Wait til he goes Kojack “Mr. Clean ” house) pic.twitter.com/TdwtycH4Nm — FlimFlam (@JDscramble425) June 3, 2019

And while new may still feel strange, some onlookers are quite pleased.

Trump should definitely go with the slick back hair instead of the whirlwind look.#prayerhair pic.twitter.com/MIheLw7LqF — Casey Wattson (@ChiefsBeWithYou) June 3, 2019

CNN, meanwhile, is reporting that pressure on first lady Melania Trump is mounting since she’s so “glamorous” and “mysterious.”

The president’s new hair was on display Sunday as he made a surprise stop at McLean Bible Church to mourn the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. (RELATED: Trump Makes Unscheduled Visit To Remember Shooting Victims)

The Trumps are scheduled to attend a white-tie soirée with lots of bigwigs that will include royals. Of course, some of Trump’s children are making the voyage — yes, even Tiffany. And … he will lunch with the queen.

With Trump’s new do, Melania has no reason to worry about an overblown (pun intended) spotlight.

Trump’s got this.