Trump Gets Extreme Hair Makeover To Visit The Queen

Betsy Rothstein | Reporter

Remember that blondish, brownish, whiteish bird’s nest that was teetering on the brink of a disaster if the wind picked up?

President Donald Trump has glammed up his mane ahead of his visit with the Queen of England.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, obviously deserves the royal treatment. Trump made the bold move of slicking back his locks. They actually look like they’ll hold, like they’d survive a small tsunami if he just so happens upon one around Buckingham Palace.

This is the president’s first official state visit to the UK.

British eyes are smiling at his fresh shorn locks.

The presidential hair is still blond, but here it looks wet.

In this picture he looks a tad uncomfortable. Like anyone would showing off a brand new look.

And while new may still feel strange, some onlookers are quite pleased.

CNN, meanwhile, is reporting that pressure on first lady Melania Trump is mounting since she’s so “glamorous” and “mysterious.”

The president’s new hair was on display Sunday as he made a surprise stop at McLean Bible Church to mourn the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. (RELATED: Trump Makes Unscheduled Visit To Remember Shooting Victims)

The Trumps are scheduled to attend a white-tie soirée with lots of bigwigs that will include royals. Of course, some of Trump’s children are making the voyage — yes, even Tiffany. And … he will lunch with the queen.

With Trump’s new do, Melania has no reason to worry about an overblown (pun intended) spotlight.

Trump’s got this.

