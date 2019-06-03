White House, Pentagon Butt Heads After USS McCain Incident

The Pentagon told the White House the military “will not be politicized” following a request to keep the USS John McCain out of sight during President Donald Trump’s Japan visit, a spokesman said.

Acting Defense Chief Patrick Shanahan told his chief of staff Friday to speak to the White House and “reaffirm his mandate that the department of defense will not be politicized,” spokesman Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino said, according to The Associated Press.

Shanahan confirmed an email saying the White House military office requested to keep the warship “out of sight” during Trump’s visit to Japan, according to the AP. (RELATED: Trump Responds To Claims The White House Ordered USS John McCain ‘Out Of Sight’ During Japan Visit)

“A request was made to the U.S. Navy to minimize the visibility of USS John S. McCain, however, all ships remained in their normal configuration during the President’s visit,” said Navy Chief of Information Rear Adm. Charlie Brown in a statement Saturday, reported Huffington Post.

Trump told reporters Thursday outside the White House he was unaware of the order but that he thought it was well-meaning. “I was very angry with John McCain because he killed health care,” Trump said. “I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form. But I would never do a thing like that.” “Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him, OK? And they were well-meaning, I will say,” the president added. “I didn’t know anything about it. I would never have done that.” I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019 Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” the move was “not unreasonable.” “An advance team is hundreds of people,” Mulvaney told host Chuck Todd. “The fact that some 23- or 24-year-old person on the advance team went to that site and said, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s the John McCain. We all know how the president feels about the former senator. Maybe that’s not the best backdrop. Could somebody look into moving it?’ That’s not an unreasonable thing to ask.” WATCH: WATCH: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tells Chuck Todd that moving a Navy ship out of sight from the president was “not an unreasonable thing to do.” #MTP #IfItsSunday Mulvaney: “The president’s feelings towards the former senator are well known.” pic.twitter.com/kohFeQflaU — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 2, 2019 Shanahan said the Pentagon’s internal watchdog will not be initiating an investigation into the matter as the order was not carried out, according to AP. The Pentagon plans to more clearly explain to the military how to avoid political situations, a defense official said. Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.