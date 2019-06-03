Watch The Trailer For Apple TV’s Space Series ‘For All Mankind’

The new Apple TV series “For All Mankind” looks awesome.

The plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “a drama from Ron Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) that takes place in a world where the Soviet Union was the first to place a man on the moon and the space race never ended.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

It stars Joel Kinnaman and Michael Dorman. Judging from the first preview released, I think this series is going to be off the wall.

You can watch the trailer below.

I’m intrigued by this. I really am. A bit of an alternate history space race series looks like something that is bound to be entertaining.

Plus, Joel Kinnaman is a hell of a great actor. I haven’t seen a ton of his work, but he was excellence in “House of Cards.” My guess is he won’t disappoint in this one either.

After all, the concept is so great it’d be incredibly hard to screw up. Americans love defeating communism, and it looks like that’s what we’re going to be aiming for in “For All Mankind.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ will arrive in the fall and “For All Mankind” will arrive sometime after that.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on watching this one. I think most of you will.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter