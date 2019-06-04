Another ‘Nasty’ Media Hit Job On Trump Fails

On today’s show we get into the possibility of regulating big tech companies, the latest attempted media smear of President Trump and how it failed miserably, Apple introduces an incredibly expensive new monitor that is missing one critical accessory, Mayor Pete despises Republicans and doesn’t think Al Franken should have resigned from the Senate.

Listen to the show:

In possible bipartisan action, Congress looks to be moving toward regulating big tech companies. This may not end up being all it’s cracked up to be. It depends upon what any final agreement might look like, but huge companies don’t really mind regulations because they make it more difficult for any new competitors to come into existence. While a concept might be appealing, the execution matters. There’s as much chance they end up making those companies stronger as they achieve anything productive. We explain it all.

The media so desperately wanted the opportunity to smear President Trump while he was overseas that they attempted to manufacture an issue by taking something innocuous he said about Meghan Markle out of context. The stories were about how he called her “nasty,” implying it was a substitute for a much worse word. The only problem is it’s such a transparent smear and absolutely not what the President said, that even the British journalist who conducted the interview called it “overblown” on CNN, much to their chagrin. We have the audio.

Apple is offering a new monitor for the discount price of $5-$6,000, but there’s a catch. For that price you get everything except one important piece – a stand of any kind. If you want your monitor to do more than lay on your desk, Apple is offering a stand for the bargain price of $1,000. That’s all it does is hold the monitor. And people worry Apple isn’t going to be on the cutting edge of innovation under Tim Cook’s leadership?

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was stumped by a couple of questions during a town hall with Chris Matthews. Pete, who is portrayed as a moderate Democrat who wants to bring the country together, couldn’t name a single living Republican he respects. He ended up spitting out one name – Wendell Wilkie – who was a Republican only for the last 5 years of his life. He also went against the old Democratic Party mantra of “believe all women” when he told the crowd he wouldn’t have supported pressuring former Senator and accused groper Al Franken to resign. We have all the unbelievable audio.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.