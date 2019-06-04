Things Get Dramatic Between ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestants At Cocktail Party

Things got a little heated between the boys on Monday night’s dramatic episode of “The Bachelorette” that left fans with a cliff hanger.

Tensions between Luke P. and Luke S. hit an all-time high after the group date where Luke P. allegedly body slammed Luke S. during the rugby game, according to a report published by ABC.

The best part of the show is always the part where they do the team sports group date because boys are always ultra-competitive and end up doing something that gets them in a fight with another one of the guys. However, Luke P. took this conflict to a whole new level prompting him to be labeled a “psychopath.”

The term doesn’t exactly define Luke P’s character, but it comes pretty close.

Luke P. then used Hannah Brown’s feelings for him to convince her that Luke S. is only there to promote his tequila brand. Let’s be real, he’s definitely there to promote his tequila brand. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Gets Mysteriously Sent Home With No Explanation)

“It makes me so angry that I had to sit in there with a woman that I really, really like and defend myself over some garbage fed to her by some psychopath,” Luke S. said about his conversation with Brown. “I never want to see you again in my life.”

Speaking of people only on the show for personal reasons, Jed went on a one-on-one date with Brown where he revealed to her that he really came onto the show to gain attention for his music. (P.S. He’s not even that good.)

Somehow, this worked out for him though. Brown was impressed with his honesty and the conversation ended with him confessing he was very into her and securing the rose. Who knew what could happen if you just be honest?

Meanwhile, the most important part of the entire show so far is Tyler C. The internet collectively agreed that Tyler C. is the hottest contestant to ever grace the show and I definitely agree.