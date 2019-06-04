Teen With Cerebral Palsy Walks Across The Stage To Receive Diploma At Graduation In Heartwarming Clip

A Florida teenager with cerebral palsy walked across the stage at his high school graduation ceremony on May 30.

Graduation attendees cheered as Jericho Burroughs miraculously walked across the stage to receive his diploma, according to a report published Monday by Fox46. He was held up by two faculty members of Edward H. White High School.

Burroughs has defied the odds many times throughout his life. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child and was not expected to live a normal life, Fox46 reported. Burroughs has undergone 18 major surgeries since his diagnosis.

However, the now-high-school-graduate overcame the difficulties of his disease throughout his four years at Ed White High. He is an adaptive track and field state champion and has won awards for his singing. The Florida teen was even crowned Prom King at the school.

Andrew Lockley of Sandalwood , Elijah Williams and Jericho Burroughs of Ed White compete in the adaptive 800 at the FHSAA State Finals @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/gGbSqYBfJw — Andre’ Ellis™️ (@andreellis55) May 4, 2019

Burroughs was excited to graduate and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life. He plans to attend college and hopes to one day record music in a professional recording studio, Burroughs’ mother Jennifer Long said.

Burroughs was raised by his mother to be “resilient and never allow anyone or anything to stop or break him.”

“He is very independent and I look forward to what his next adventure holds,” Long said.